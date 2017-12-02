Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Tough puck luck Friday
MacKinnon came up empty on five shot attempts in Friday's 2-1 home loss to the Devils.
A speedy top-line pivot, MacKinnon was named the NHL's first star for his stellar play in November, as he amassed five goals, 15 helpers and a plus-11 rating through 12 games in the second month of the season. He's set the bar so high that it's probably been a big letdown for DFS players any time that he records a single point or misses the scoresheet altogether. Believe it or not, he's been held without a goal or assist in 10 of 24 games, but when MacKinnon strikes, look out.
