MacKinnon picked up two assists in a 6-3 loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday.

The game featured the NHL's top two scorers. And while Mack was sharp, he was out-duelled by Nikita Kucherov who scored twice and added an assist. MacKinnon now has 89 points (32 goals, 57 assists) and sits behind Kucherov who has 93 points (36 goals, 57 assists). MacKinnon has delivered four assists in his last two games.