MacKinnon dished out two assists - one on the power play - to go with six shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

MacKinnon had two missed shots in addition to his game-high six shots, as he generated plenty of chances but couldn't quite manage to put one past Petr Mrazek. Once the superstar center finds the range with his shot, he'll be even more dangerous, and MacKinnon's superb playmaking will keep him afloat until then.