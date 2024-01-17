MacKinnon picked up two assists in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Senators.

The 28-year-old superstar helped set up Mikko Rantanen tallies in the first and second periods, setting the stage for a four-goal eruption by the Avs in the third. MacKinnon extended his current point streak to nine games, a stretch in which he's racked up four goals and 16 points, and on the season he's now tied with Nikita Kucherov atop the NHL scoring race with 72 points.