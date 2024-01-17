Watch Now:

MacKinnon picked up two assists in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Senators.

The 28-year-old superstar helped set up Mikko Rantanen tallies in the first and second periods, setting the stage for a four-goal eruption by the Avs in the third. MacKinnon extended his current point streak to nine games, a stretch in which he's racked up four goals and 16 points, and on the season he's now tied with Nikita Kucherov atop the NHL scoring race with 72 points.

More News