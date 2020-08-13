MacKinnon picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Coyotes during Game 1 of their first-round series.

He was credited with the secondary helper on a power-play tally by Nazem Kadri midway through the third period that opened the scoring, then set up Mikko Rantanen for the game's final goal less than 90 seconds later. MacKinnon has found the scoresheet in all four playoff games so far, scoring a goal and five points.