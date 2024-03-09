MacKinnon notched two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 2-1 overtime win over the Wild.

After getting the puck to Artturi Lehkonen for a tally just 42 seconds into the first period, MacKinnon helped set up the game-winner for a returning Valeri Nichushkin midway through OT. MacKinnon has registered three straight multi-point performances, and nine in total over the course of his current 12-game point streak -- a stretch in which he's erupted for eight goals and 26 points. The surge has carried him to the top of the NHL scoring race with 111 points (40 goals, 71 assists) through 65 contests. He's also gotten onto the scoresheet in 32 straight home games to begin the season, tying him with Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur for the third-longest streak in league history. Wayne Gretzky holds the all-time record at 40 games, set in 1988-89 with the Kings.