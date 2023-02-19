MacKinnon notched two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

That's now four straight multi-point performances for MacKinnon and nine in the last 15 games, a stretch in which he's piled up seven goals and 25 points. Somewhat surprisingly, the 27-year-old has never reached 100 points in a season during his career largely due to untimely injuries, but this might finally be the year -- even after missing 11 games in December with an upper-body injury, MacKinnon remains on pace to reach the century mark.