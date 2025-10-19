MacKinnon scored twice on eight shots, added two PIM and went plus-3 in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Bruins.

MacKinnon has a pair of two-goal efforts over his last three games. On the season, this was his fifth multi-point performance, and it was a good rebound from getting held off the scoresheet Thursday versus the Blue Jackets. MacKinnon is up to six goals, 10 points, 25 shots, five hits, five blocked shots and a plus-10 rating across six appearances.