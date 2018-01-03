Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Two more points in win over Jets
MacKinnon recorded a goal and an assist during Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win against Winnipeg.
This was MacKinnon's third consecutive multi-point showing, and after finishing December with 18 points through 15 games, he hasn't missed a beat kick-starting the new calendar year. The 2013 first overall selection is now in the heart of his offensive prime, and barring injury, MacKinnon is all but guaranteed to post career-best numbers across the board.
