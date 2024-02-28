MacKinnon scored a goal on six shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Stars.
MacKinnon continues to be automatic at home, earning at least a point in all 29 of the Avalanche's games at Ball Arena this season. The 28-year-old extended his overall point streak to seven games, five of which have been multi-point efforts. For the season, the superstar center has 35 goals, 63 assists, 288 shots on net and a plus-18 rating over 60 appearances. He'll have a realistic chance to crack the 100-point threshold for a second straight season when the Avalanche visit the Blackhawks on Thursday.
