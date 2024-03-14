MacKinnon scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.

MacKinnon pulled the Avalanche within one with his third-period tally. In overtime, his shot took a couple of deflections, including off Valeri Nichushkin's visor, before getting in the net. Both of MacKinnon's points came on the power play in this contest. He has 10 goals and 20 assists during his 14-game point streak, earning 10 of those points on the power play. The superstar is up to 42 tallies, 115 points, 324 shots on net and a plus-27 rating through 67 appearances. With one more goal, he'll set a new career high.