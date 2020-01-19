Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Two-point effort in win
MacKinnon scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Blues.
The 24-year-old has been on fire to begin the new year, scoring four goals and 12 points in eight games to kick off January. MacKinnon already has a massive 70 points (28 goals, 42 helpers) through 48 games, putting him firmly on pace for his first career 100-point campaign.
