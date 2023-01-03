MacKinnon scored a goal on eight shots and added an assist in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

After a scoreless return from injury Saturday, MacKinnon wasted no time Monday. He scored 25 seconds into the game and assisted on a Mikko Rantanen tally in the third period. MacKinnon is up to nine goals and 36 points through only 25 appearances, and he's added 131 shots, 22 hits and a plus-4 rating. Now that he's healthy again, look for the 27-year-old center to serve as the focal point of the Avalanche's offense.