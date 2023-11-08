MacKinnon scored a goal on three shots, added a power-play assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Devils.

MacKinnon snapped his four-game goal drought with a third-period tally. The star center had two assists and a minus-5 rating in that span. He's had some bursts of offense early in 2022-23, but there's another level to his game that hasn't routinely showed up. The 28-year-old has five goals, six helpers, 56 shots on net, 12 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 11 contests.