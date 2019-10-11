Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Two points in win
MacKinnon scored a power-play goal and added a helper in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Bruins.
MacKinnon started the Avalanche's comeback with his tally late in the first period. The star center then added the assist on Gabriel Landeskog's empty-netter. MacKinnon is up to a goal and five points in three games while pumping 13 shots on goal. The 24-year-old will have his sights set on 100 points after narrowly missing that mark in the last two campaigns.
More News
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Dishes out two helpers•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Won't require surgery•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Back in action•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Leaves Game 7•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Pushes point streak to eight games•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Pots sixth playoff goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.