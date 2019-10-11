Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Two points in win

MacKinnon scored a power-play goal and added a helper in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Bruins.

MacKinnon started the Avalanche's comeback with his tally late in the first period. The star center then added the assist on Gabriel Landeskog's empty-netter. MacKinnon is up to a goal and five points in three games while pumping 13 shots on goal. The 24-year-old will have his sights set on 100 points after narrowly missing that mark in the last two campaigns.