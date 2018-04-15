Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Two points not enough in Game 2
MacKinnon scored once on six shot attempts and also generated a power-play assist Saturday in a Game 2 loss to the Predators.
MacKinnon has three points in these conference quarterfinals, but the Avalanche quickly find themselves with a 2-0 series deficit as the action heads to Colorado for Game 3 on Monday. The improbability of the Avs advancing to the next round dulls MacKinnon's appeal in playoff pools even though there's no doubt about his elite status after he notched a career-high 97 points (39 goals, 58 assists) through 74 games in the regular season.
More News
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Notches two points Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Adds two more assists•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Continues incredible hot streak•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Adds three more points•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Factors into five scoring plays•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Strikes for pair of points•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...