Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Two points not enough in Game 2

MacKinnon scored once on six shot attempts and also generated a power-play assist Saturday in a Game 2 loss to the Predators.

MacKinnon has three points in these conference quarterfinals, but the Avalanche quickly find themselves with a 2-0 series deficit as the action heads to Colorado for Game 3 on Monday. The improbability of the Avs advancing to the next round dulls MacKinnon's appeal in playoff pools even though there's no doubt about his elite status after he notched a career-high 97 points (39 goals, 58 assists) through 74 games in the regular season.