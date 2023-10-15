MacKinnon registered a game-high 14 shots on goal but failed to record a point in Saturday's 2-1 shootout win over the Sharks.

MacKinnon wasn't able to convert in the shootout, either, as goalie MacKenzie Blackwood stood on his head in his Sharks debut. However, shots on goal is a common category in fantasy hockey, particularly for DFS formats, serving as a reminder that elite skaters like MacKinnon can still get it done even without a goal or apple on the scoreboard.