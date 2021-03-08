MacKinnon (upper body) won't play in Monday's game versus the Coyotes, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Head coach Jared Bednar said Monday that MacKinnon is "doing great" but can't play because of protocol, which signals that he could be dealing with a concussion. The superstar center is making solid progress in his recovery, so Wednesday's rematch against the Coyotes could be an option. For the time being, Nazem Kadri will center the first line in MacKinnon's place.