MacKinnon (foot) isn't likely to play Friday versus Minnesota, Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports reports.

MacKinnon didn't join the Avalanche for the morning skate. He sustained the injury when he blocked a shot during Wednesday's contest versus Vancouver. MacKinnon has six goals and 23 points in 18 contests this season. If he doesn't play Friday, then Colorado might dress seven defensemen, including Kurtis MacDermid.