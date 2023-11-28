MacKinnon (illness) is expected to suit up Monday against the Lightning, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

MacKinnon was a game-time call while dealing with a minor illness but it won't force him to miss any time. The 28-year-old superstar is on a tear lately with 19 points over his last 12 games. For the season, he has seven goals and 26 points while averaging 21:56 of ice time through 20 contests.