Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Wearing non-contact sweater

MacKinnon (shoulder) took part in Tuesday's practice session sporting a non-contact jersey, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

MacKinnon is nearing the early end of his initial 2-4 week timeline and appears to be on track after joining his teammates on the ice. Wednesday's clash with Montreal will be a bit too soon, but don't be surprised to see him available for versus the Jets on Friday or -- at the latest -- Sunday against the Oilers.