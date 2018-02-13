Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Wearing non-contact sweater
MacKinnon (shoulder) took part in Tuesday's practice session sporting a non-contact jersey, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
MacKinnon is nearing the early end of his initial 2-4 week timeline and appears to be on track after joining his teammates on the ice. Wednesday's clash with Montreal will be a bit too soon, but don't be surprised to see him available for versus the Jets on Friday or -- at the latest -- Sunday against the Oilers.
More News
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Facing 2-4 week absence•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Departs game nursing shoulder•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Massive nine-game, 19-point streak•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Stays red hot with multi-goal night•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Finds back of net Monday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...