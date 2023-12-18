MacKinnon scored twice on four shots, dished two assists, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

MacKinnon's two helpers came on the power play in the first period, and he added a pair of unassisted goals, including an empty-netter, over the final two frames. MacKinnon is on a 15-game point streak, and this was his best effort in that span, which has seen him accumulate eight goals and 19 helpers. For the season, he's up to 14 tallies, 47 points (16 on the power play), 137 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 31 appearances.