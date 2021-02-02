MacKinnon (lower body) will miss multiple games due to the injury he suffered Sunday against Minnesota, Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Dater's initial report indicated MacKinnon's injury was not considered serious, but he was given further information. The star center will miss no more than one-to-two weeks while the exact nature of the injury is not known. As a result, the Avalanche promoted Shane Bowers from the taxi squad.