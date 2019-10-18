Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Will play Friday
MacKinnon (undisclosed) will be in the lineup for Friday's game against the Panthers, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
MacKinnon should serve on his normal top line between Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen as well as the Avs' top power-play unit. The star pivot has tallied at least a point in every game and will aim to keep that streak alive against a Panthers squad allowing 3.67 goals per game, tied for sixth-most in the NHL.
