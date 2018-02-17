Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Will play Sunday

MacKinnon (shoulder) will return to the lineup Sunday against the Oilers.

According to Altitude Sports, MacKinnon returned to practice Saturday and evidently looked good on the ice, so the stud pivot will be ready to rock in the next contest. He's amassed an absurd 61 points (24 goals, 37 assists) through 49 games this season, making him a no-brainer in terms of activating him in fantasy leagues abound.