Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Won't return Thursday
MacKinnon (upper body) won't return to Thursday's game against the Predators, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
It's unclear how MacKinnon picked up the injury, but he will miss the third period of the game. With the score out of hand at 8-3 already, it's unclear if the superstar will miss out on the remainder of the game because of the score line, or if his issue is serious. In any event, expect an update from the team following the game or in the coming days. In the meantime, look for more time for the fourth line on offense, with Erik Johnson likely to get some power-play time in Mackinnon's absence.
