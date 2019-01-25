Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Won't skate at All-Star Game

MacKinnon (foot) will take part in the off-ice aspects of the All-Star Game, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

The results of an MRI on MacKinnon's foot have not been announced, but clearly he is not up to 100 percent if he won't be taking the ice in San Jose. The world-class center will have some time to get healthy, as the Avs aren't back in action until Feb. 2 versus Vancouver, so he could avoid missing any time depending on the severity of his injury.