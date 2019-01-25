Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Won't skate at All-Star Game
MacKinnon (foot) will take part in the off-ice aspects of the All-Star Game, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
The results of an MRI on MacKinnon's foot have not been announced, but clearly he is not up to 100 percent if he won't be taking the ice in San Jose. The world-class center will have some time to get healthy, as the Avs aren't back in action until Feb. 2 versus Vancouver, so he could avoid missing any time depending on the severity of his injury.
More News
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Headed for MRI•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Pads point total in rout•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Nets power-play marker•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Posts incredible night•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Sets up power-play marker•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Extends streak in home win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...