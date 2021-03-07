Kadri had two assists, one shot on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Kadri assisted on goals by Mikko Rantanen and Brandon Saad, to give him three multi-point efforts over the last six games. The 30-year-old center has eight points (1 goals, seven assists) during those six games. Kadri's taken on added responsibility the last two games with Nathan MacKinnon (upper body) sidelined and averaged more than 21 minutes of ice time in the two-game set with the Ducks.