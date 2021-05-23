Kadri will appeal his eight-game suspension, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Kadri's appeal will be heard by NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, but Kadri will also have the right to an independent arbitrator if he chooses. The 30-year-old forward has missed Games 3 and 4 this series after his hit on Justin Faulk during Game 2.
