Kadri had an assist and two shots on net in Wednesday's 9-3 win over the Coyotes.

Kadri set up Andre Burakovsky's goal in the first period to give Colorado a 2-0 lead just 4:31 into the gams. The month of March has been special for the Avalanche, who have points in the last 12 games (10-0-2), but not so much for Kadri and his second-line mates. Wednesday's assist was just his second point in the last eight games, and head coach Jared Bednar dropped him to the second power-play unit, replaced on the top line by the uber-hot Joonas Donskoi (nine goals, 15 points in 10 games).