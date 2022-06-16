Kadri (thumb) took part in a solo skating session Thursday that included puck handling, Ryan Rishaug of TSN.ca reports.

Kadri is clearly trending in the right direction based on his ability to begin stick-handling drills after undergoing thumb surgery. Still, until the 31-year-old center is cleared for contact at a full practice, he will remain out of the lineup. Whenever Kadri is given the all-clear, he should retake his spot on the second line which would allow Mikko Rantanen to rejoin the first trio.