Kadri scored a goal on three shots, doled out three hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Kadri tallied with just 39.7 seconds left on the clock in the third period, giving the Avalanche all they needed for the win. The clutch goal was Kadri's fourth tally of the year and his second game-winner. He's up to eight points, 37 shots, 13 hits and a minus-5 rating through 13 contests.