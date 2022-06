Kadri scored a power-play goal on nine shots in Tuesday's 8-6 win over the Oilers in Game 1.

The Oilers lost an offside challenge on the Avalanche's previous goal, and Kadri made them pay just 32 seconds into the second period. The center has done alright in the postseason with six goals and five assists in 11 games, though he was held off the scoresheet in the last two contests of the second round. He's added 43 shots on net, 14 hits and a plus-5 rating as the Avalanche's second-line center.