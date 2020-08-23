Kadri posted an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Stars in Game 1.
Kadri was the only forward outside of the Avalanche's top line to get on the scoresheet in Game 1. He's been highly productive with six goals and six helpers in nine playoff contests. The 29-year-old should continue to perform well with duties on the second line and first power-play unit.
