Kadri scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blues in Game 3.

Kadri gave the Avalanche a lead at 13:38 of the second period, just after one of their power plays expired. He also set up Artturi Lehkonen's tally later in the frame. Kadri was also involved in a collision with Jordan Binnington (lower body) that forced the Blues' goalie from the game, but it doesn't appear that there was any intent to injure on the Avalanche forward's part. Through seven playoff games, Kadri has six points, 23 shots on net and a plus-4 rating.