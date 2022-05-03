Kadri (illness) will be a game-time decision ahead of Tuesday's matchup with Nashville, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Kadri has generated four points, including a power-play assist, in his last six contests. If the 31-year-old Ontario native is unable to play, J.T. Compher would be the most likely candidate to step into the second-line center role, though he is unlikely to produce at the same offensive rate as Kadri.
