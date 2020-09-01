Kadri scored a goal and added four PIM in Monday's 6-3 win over the Stars in Game 5.
Kadri's eighth marker of the postseason came in a stretch of four scores in 2:36 for the Avalanche in the first period. The 29-year-old center has racked up 16 points, 48 shots on net and 10 PIM through 13 playoff contests.
