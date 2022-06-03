Kadri notched three assists, four shots on goal, two hits and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Oilers in Game 2.

All three of Kadri's assists were primary helpers in a span of 2:04 early in the second period. He set up goals by Artturi Lehkonen, Josh Manson and Mikko Rantanen. Kadri's carried over his strong play from the regular season, as he's at 14 points in 12 playoff contests to give the Avalanche a legitimate second scoring line behind Nathan MacKinnon's top line. Kadri has added 47 shots on net, 16 hits and a plus-8 rating.