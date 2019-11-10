Avalanche's Nazem Kadri: Delivers pair of points
Kadri scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
Kadri had the secondary assist on Cale Makar's go-ahead tally in the second period. The veteran center then stole the puck and flung a shot that deflected off Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones and into the net for the insurance goal in the third. Kadri is up to six goals and 12 points in 17 contests this year. He's added 28 PIM, 26 hits and 38 shots on goal to provide a well-rounded stat line for fantasy owners.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.