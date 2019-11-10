Avalanche's Nazem Kadri: Delivers pair of points

Kadri scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Kadri had the secondary assist on Cale Makar's go-ahead tally in the second period. The veteran center then stole the puck and flung a shot that deflected off Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones and into the net for the insurance goal in the third. Kadri is up to six goals and 12 points in 17 contests this year. He's added 28 PIM, 26 hits and 38 shots on goal to provide a well-rounded stat line for fantasy owners.