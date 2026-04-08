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Kadri (upper body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Blues.

Kadri was injured during the second period. The Avalanche have no need to rush him back ahead of the playoffs, so he may be brought along slowly in his recovery from this issue. Zakhar Bardakov or Joel Kiviranta could enter the lineup if Kadri is out Thursday versus the Flames.

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