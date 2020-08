Kadri scored a power-play goal and had six shots with three hits in a 2-1 win over St. Louis.

Kadri knocked home a loose puck in front of the net with one-tenth of a second left on the clock -- a goal that was confirmed after a lengthy video review - to break a 1-1 tie and send the Avalanche to victory. The veteran center also led all players with his six shots. Kadri contributed 19 goals and 36 points in 51 regular-season games during his first campaign with Colorado.