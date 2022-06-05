Kadri (undisclosed) won't return to the Western Conference Finals after suffering an injury on his first shift in Game 3, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Head coach Jared Bednar broke the bad news postgame, which leaves the Avalanche with a significant hole in their lineup. Kadri has earned six goals and eight assists in 13 playoff contests as a second-line center with time on the top power-play unit. It's no guarantee that Kadri will be available for the start of the Stanley Cup Finals should the Avalanche get one more win to advance. The specifics on the center's injury were not revealed.
More News
-
Avalanche's Nazem Kadri: Injured on first shift Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Nazem Kadri: Contributes three assists in win•
-
Avalanche's Nazem Kadri: Cashes in on power play•
-
Avalanche's Nazem Kadri: Hat trick, assist in win•
-
Avalanche's Nazem Kadri: Collects pair of points•
-
Avalanche's Nazem Kadri: Snags helper in overtime win•