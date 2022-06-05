Kadri (undisclosed) won't return to the Western Conference Finals after suffering an injury on his first shift in Game 3, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Head coach Jared Bednar broke the bad news postgame, which leaves the Avalanche with a significant hole in their lineup. Kadri has earned six goals and eight assists in 13 playoff contests as a second-line center with time on the top power-play unit. It's no guarantee that Kadri will be available for the start of the Stanley Cup Finals should the Avalanche get one more win to advance. The specifics on the center's injury were not revealed.