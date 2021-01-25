Kadri and J.T. Compher swapped spots for Sunday's 3-1 loss to Anaheim, Mike Chambers of the Denver Post reports. He had three shots and one blocked shot.
Looking to generate scoring depth, coach Jared Bednar shook up the middle six, but the move did not pay off. Kadri was on the ice for two of the three Ducks' goals, dropping to minus-8 through six games. Compher lost a clean defensive zone faceoff that led to Anaheim's first goal. Kadri has gone four consecutive games and five of six without a point.
