Avalanche's Nazem Kadri: Earns assist and misconduct in win

Kadri picked up an assist, four shots on goal, a plus-2 rating and 10 PIM in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Sharks.

Kadri set up Cale Makar's buzzer-beater in the first period. Then, in the third, the feisty center got involved in a late-game kerfuffle with Timo Meier, earning both players misconduct penalties. The assist snapped a five-game point drought for Kadri, who now has 28 points and 120 shots through 44 outings. He's added 87 PIM, 59 hits and a plus-1 rating this season.