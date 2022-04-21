Kadri (upper body) posted an assist, four shots on goal and 21:18 of ice time in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Kraken.

Kadri didn't take long to shake off the rust after an eight-game absence with the upper-body injury. He set up Cale Makar for a first-period tally, though the Kraken had already put three goals on the board at that point. Prior to the injury, Kadri was hot with 10 points in his last seven games. The 31-year-old center has 84 points, 232 shots on net, 52 hits and a plus-17 rating through 66 appearances in a career year.