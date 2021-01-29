Kadri scored two goals on 10 shots and added an assist in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Sharks.

A goaltending duel between the Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer and the Sharks' Martin Jones ended when Kadri came alive over the last 10:05 of the third period. He opened the scoring at even strength and set up Andre Burakovsky two minutes later. For good measure, Kadri added a power-play tally. The 30-year-old center doubled his scoring output to six points in eight contests. He's added 30 shots, eight PIM and a minus-5 rating, but Thursday may be the start of the veteran pivot getting back to his usual level of production.