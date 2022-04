Kadri (upper body) is slated to return to action against Seattle on Wednesday, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

Kadri is poised to get back in the lineup after his eight-game stint on the shelf due to his upper-body issue. Prior to his absence, the center generated four goals and seven helpers in nine contests, including seven power-play points. With Kadri reclaiming his spot as the second-line center, he should immediately give the already high-powered Avs offense another jolt.