Kadri had four shots on net over 14:08 of ice time in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

Kadri's pointless night extended his drought to six games, and the forward has just three points over the last 14. Colorado head coach Jared Bednar told Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now that he thought Kadri was playing "too fancy" for a stretch but thinks he's getting his game together. Kadri, who has 10 goals this season, ranks third on the team with 140 shots, so his drought isn't from a lack of shooting.