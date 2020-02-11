Avalanche's Nazem Kadri: Facing lengthy absence
Kadri (lower body) is expected to miss several weeks, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports.
This is really unfortunate news for the Avalanche and for Kadri who had been hot of late, with eight points in six games. The team hopes Kadri will be back sooner rather than later but don't expect the forward back until late February at the earliest. Kadri's injury could expedite Colorado's plan to acquire help at the center position, and Ottawa's Jean-Gabriel Pageau's name keeps coming up in rumors.
