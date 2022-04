Kadri scored an empty-net goal on four shots in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Blues.

This was Kadri's first goal and second point in four games since he returned from an upper-body injury. The center has 27 tallies, 85 points, 242 shots on net and a plus-14 rating in 69 contests in a career year, but he's shown some signs of regression since he rejoined the lineup.